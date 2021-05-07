Coroner identifies man fatally shot in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot in West Columbia, officials say.
According to the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Luke Street. That’s off 12th Street near Sunset Boulevard.
Officials say 30-year-old Harkeem Quaman Akins suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Akins was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The West Columbia Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with crimesc.com.
