16-year-old missing from Sumter County, last seen Tuesday

DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies want the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday night.
Maya “Oliver” Bishop was last seen around 10:30 p.m. May 4 leaving home on Traditions Lane in Dalzell. That’s near Peach Orchard Road and Thomas Sumter Highway (521).
The teen has brown eyes and blue hair, is 5′6″ and 120 pounds, Sumter County deputies said. Bishop was last seen wearing a black sports bra under Army-green overalls with burgundy Vans shoes.
Deputies say Bishop -- who goes by the name Oliver -- has diabetes but did take medication before leaving.
Anyone who sees the teen or knows where Bishop is should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
