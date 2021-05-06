Shooting in West Columbia leaves one dead

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a shooting in West Columbia, officials say.
According to the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Luke Street.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with crimesc.com.
The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
