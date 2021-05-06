RCSD searching for 23-year-old woman reported missing

Bethany Hunter (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazmine Greene | May 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 7:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Officials say Bethany Hunter was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Oak Glenn Drive in Blythewood.

Hunter is described as a 4′5 white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 190lbs.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink top, burgundy pants, and a black backpack.

Officials say Hunter takes medications for medical conditions and needs to be found in a timely manner.

Anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

