RCSD searching for 23-year-old woman reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Officials say Bethany Hunter was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Oak Glenn Drive in Blythewood.
Hunter is described as a 4′5 white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 190lbs.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink top, burgundy pants, and a black backpack.
Officials say Hunter takes medications for medical conditions and needs to be found in a timely manner.
Anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
