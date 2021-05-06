Person found dead in median of I-77 hours after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been found dead following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in northeast Richland County.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 19, which is close to Farrow Road.
Officials say the driver of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on I-77 when the SUV struck the median, returned to the roadway, then struck the rear end of a Nissan.
Crews rushed the driver of the Nissan to the hospital.
Hours later, around 10:30 a.m., Department of Transportation officials found a body in the median on I-77.
Investigators determined it was the body of the driver of the Trailblazer.
Officials have not said how the person came to be in the median. The investigation is ongoing.
