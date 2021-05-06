Mother says 12-year-old daughter was grabbed, dragged at Price Hill park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother has a warning for Tri-State parents after she says a man attacked her young daughter in a park on Saturday.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, says she was at Rapid Run Park in Price Hill with her two children when her 12-year-old daughter asked to explore a bit. The woman told her daughter to stay close.
Minutes later, the woman says a stranger approached the girl, and he tried to grab her and drag her away.
The girl says when she looked behind her, she saw the man following her, and then he approached.
“He came really close to me and pulled my face into his,” she said. “I was, like, trying to get away, and he was, like, pushing me into a bench, and I yelled, ‘Get off me!’ And then he let go, and I went running.”
The ordeal left the girl in shock, never wanting to return to the park. It also left her mother extremely concerned.
“I don’t know what other intentions somebody has to drag a 12-year-old to a bench or pull her face close to him... but I imagine it wasn’t a good one,” the woman said. “I’m so happy that my daughter got away.”
The girl is now enrolled in a self-defense class, her mother says. She’ll also be going to counseling to help her cope with her newfound fear.
“If it happens again, I don’t know what to do,” the woman says.
Cincinnati police confirm officers were called out and that the man was cited with disorderly conduct.
Now, as the woman hopes this never happens to her daughter again, she’s warning other parents to take precautions.
“Pay attention to your surroundings,” she said. “And, mothers and fathers, please talk to your kids about self-defense and what to do in a situation.”
She adds police told her they are still investigating.
“I am very happy to have left the park and be able to hold my daughter,” the woman said. “We were very lucky... very, very lucky.”
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.