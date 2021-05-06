First Alert Forecast: Windy, fire danger threat Friday, then warmer for your Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is in store as we move through your Mother’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. An isolated sprinkle could develop as a cold front moves through the state. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
· Friday will be sunny, warm and windy. In fact, gusty winds and dry conditions will lead to an elevated fire danger threat for the Midlands Friday afternoon. Be careful with any outdoor burning or grilling.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· More storms return to your forecast early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds in the area as a cold front moves through the Midlands. An isolated sprinkle could develop here and there, but no widespread rain is in your forecast tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
On Friday, as the cold front sweeps to our east, we’re going to have a windy day. In fact, winds could gust to 20-25+ mph. As a result of the gusty winds and dry conditions in place, we have an elevated fire danger threat for the Midlands, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Be careful with any outdoor burning or grilling.
Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
This weekend is Mother’s Day Weekend!
On Saturday, we’ll see sunshine. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the upper 70s.
By Sunday, on Mother’s Day, it will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Next week, grab your umbrella. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms in your forecast Monday (50%). A few showers are possible Tuesday (20%). Scattered showers are also in your forecast Wednesday (50%). And on Wednesday, highs will dip into the mid 60s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Sprinkles. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Fire Danger Threat. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (20-30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
