First Alert Forecast: Fire danger threat today, windy and dry conditions continue into weekend

First Alert Forecast: Fire danger threat today, windy and dry conditions continue into weekend
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | May 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 4:43 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny and dry today with windy conditions will increase the threat for fires.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We have a fire danger today with gusty winds and dry conditions, burning is not advised.

· Warmer temps on the way Saturday with upper 70s.

· Mother’s Day is warm with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.

· More storms return to your forecast early next week.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

Winds are going to be strong today and we are looking at dry conditions too, so that elevates the fire danger across the Midlands. There’s a lake wind advisory today as well until 8pm for gusts up to 30 to 35mph. Expect sunny skies throughout the day.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Saturday we are warming up as high pressure builds over the region. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 70s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Mother’s day will warm up to 86. Southwest flow will increase and warm us up. We have a few more clouds making skies partly cloudy.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Monday a cold front pushes east and will bring a 50% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Morning lows are warm with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Highs reach the low 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The front passes and we see cooler air Tuesday. Morning lows are down to 60 and highs reach the mid 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

Today: Sunny and Breezy. Fire Danger Threat. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 70s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.