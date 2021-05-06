First Alert Forecast: Fire danger threat today, windy and dry conditions continue into weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny and dry today with windy conditions will increase the threat for fires.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We have a fire danger today with gusty winds and dry conditions, burning is not advised.
· Warmer temps on the way Saturday with upper 70s.
· Mother’s Day is warm with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.
· More storms return to your forecast early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Winds are going to be strong today and we are looking at dry conditions too, so that elevates the fire danger across the Midlands. There’s a lake wind advisory today as well until 8pm for gusts up to 30 to 35mph. Expect sunny skies throughout the day.
Saturday we are warming up as high pressure builds over the region. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 70s.
Mother’s day will warm up to 86. Southwest flow will increase and warm us up. We have a few more clouds making skies partly cloudy.
Monday a cold front pushes east and will bring a 50% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Morning lows are warm with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Highs reach the low 80s.
The front passes and we see cooler air Tuesday. Morning lows are down to 60 and highs reach the mid 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.
Today: Sunny and Breezy. Fire Danger Threat. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
