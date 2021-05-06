Blowfish welcome new head coach

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - When the Lexington County Blowfish take the field this season they’ll have a new head coach.
He’s Fico Kondla. He still works as an Assistant Coach at Newberry College.
This won’t be his first experience coaching in the Coastal Plain League. He helped Morehead City win a pair of titles as an assistant.
Now he’s taking over a blowfish team that has a close relationship with the community. The roster will feature several local players. And this season, the team will wear jerseys that will have the names of different Lexington towns on the back.
The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season to raise money for charity.
