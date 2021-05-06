Blowfish honor communities with special jerseys

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - We’re less than three weeks away from the start of a new baseball season for the Lexington County Blowfish.
They’ll open the 2021 campaign on May 26th at a home game against the Catawba Valley Stars.
The blowfish held a luncheon on Wednesday at the stadium.
The main item of business for co-owners Bill and Vicky Shanahan was the unveiling of this season’s themed jerseys.
The jerseys will have the names of 17 different Lexington County towns and cities on the back. There’s also one for Lake Murray.
Then at the end of the season, the jerseys will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to different charities around the county.
They’ll also have different nights to honor all of the communities represented.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.