Student dies after shooting himself in Upstate High School parking lot, police say

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A student has died after he shot himself in the parking lot of Ware Shoals High School Monday, according to police.
Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said the victim and a friend were sitting in a vehicle about 8 a.m. and were approached because they were late.
Louis said there was a Juul in the vehicle, which was confiscated.
He said the victim was getting out of the vehicle and a school safety coordinator noticed a gun in the victim’s waistband.
The victim then walked up the hill and shot himself, Louis said.
The student was found with a head wound, according to Louis. He died at the hospital.
Louis said the principal also witnessed the shooting. He said about three students who were there at the time were interviewed.
Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent for Ware Shoals School District 51, said she could not give any details on who the student was.
“We are a very small knit community and everybody knows everybody here so we are reeling because we care about each other,” Sprouse said. “There’s been a lot of prayers today and a lot of people supporting people and that’s the way it should be.”
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
