SC student shoots self in parking lot of Upstate High School, police say

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A student shot himself or herself on campus at Ware Shoals High School Wednesday morning, according to the Ware Shoals police.
Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent for Ware Shoals School District 51, said the student is in critical condition.
“Shortly after 8 o’clock this morning, the high school was placed on lockdown due to an isolated incident in the parking lot,” Sprouse said in an email. “EMS and law enforcement were contacted and are currently investigating. We have remained in frequent communication with parents regarding this situation, and we remain focused on maintaining a safe learning environment the rest of the school day.”
Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office first told WYFF News 4 that it was a suicide, but the coroner’s office said a coroner has not been called to the school.
The school was on lockdown while the investigation was taking place.
It is now in lockout meaning no one can go in or out of the school.
The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
