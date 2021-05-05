Registered sex offender accused of distributing sexually explicit videos, pictures of children

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County investigators have arrested a registered sex offender accused of distributing sexually explicit videos and pictures of children on the internet.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven Lee Hewitt, Sr. of Rhems who is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
“Sheriff’s Office investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force discovered that someone in Georgetown County was using the internet to send and receive sexually-explicit pictures and videos of minor children,” GCSO officials said.
A report states a thorough investigation was conducted and ultimately resulted in Hewitt’s arrest on Wednesday.
“ICAC is a national network of coordinated task forces that represent over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse and exploitation involving the internet,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “ICAC investigators work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to lead the fight against child abduction, abuse, and exploitation.”
