Police seeking identity of suspect who killed woman, injured child in Santee

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for tips from the public to identify the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Santee.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a residence on Resort Street in Santee on April 20 at approximately 4:30 a.m..
Officials say Shirley Isaac, 43, died from her injuries after being shot. A young child was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
Deputies say several other children and adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Anonymity is guaranteed.
A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest in this case, officials say.
