Pair of Gamecock Signees Invited to USA Basketball Trials

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina women’s basketball Class of 2021 signees Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson are among the 27 athletes who have accepted invitations to the 2021 USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup Team trials, which will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver. Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee.
Included in the U19 trials roster are 16 athletes who were college freshmen in 2020-21, nine current high school seniors who will matriculate in college in the fall and another two who are high school juniors from the Class of 2022. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2002.
Feagin and Johnson are among those high school seniors set to start college in the fall and both were finalists for the 2019 U16 squad.
Johnson won the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy, capping a career that included four state championships. She was the No. 2 overall recruit and top point guard in the Class of 2021 and averaged 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals in her final season. Feagin is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2021 class and top forward in the group. A Naismith All-America First Team selection, she led her high school team to the state championship game, averaging a double-double and more than four blocks per game on the season.
UCLA head coach Cori Close is serving as the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team head coach, and college head coaches Aaron Johnson from South Dakota State and Joni Tayloer from Georgia are assistant coaches for this year’s U19 squad.
Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain will take part in the event.
