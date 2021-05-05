Pair of Gamecock Signees Invited to USA Basketball Trials

Johnson won the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy, capping a career that included four state championships. She was the No. 2 overall recruit and top point guard in the Class of 2021 and averaged 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals in her final season. Feagin is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2021 class and top forward in the group. A Naismith All-America First Team selection, she led her high school team to the state championship game, averaging a double-double and more than four blocks per game on the season.