One killed in single-vehicle collision in Lexington County

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in Lexington County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 6:05 p.m. on Broad Street near Fredonia Road, around one mile east of Batesburg/Leesville.
Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual as Rhonda Faye Beaty, 56, of Leesville. Officials say Beaty’s vehicle veered off of the right side of the road and collided with a tree.
Officials say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Beaty was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
