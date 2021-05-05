Hydraulic fluid spill causes temporary closure on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Westbound lanes of Gervais Street from Marion Street to Main Street are temporarily closed due to an overnight hydraulic fluid spill, officials say.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the spill involved hydraulic fluid from a Republic Solid Waste vehicle.
Crews are cleaning the area and officers are on scene to assist with traffic concerns.
