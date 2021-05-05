Gamecocks Headed West to Albuquerque Regional

In the team’s last regional appearance in 2019, South Carolina defeated Colorado State in a sudden-death playoff for the fifth spot out of the Pullman Regional. Junior standout Ryan Hall, who was recently named to the U.S. Team for this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup, and super senior Caleb Proveaux were starters on that team. The Gamecocks advanced to the program’s 21st NCAA Championship that day at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.