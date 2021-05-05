Gabby Elliott Invited to USA Basketball U19 Team Trials

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson guard Gabby Elliott has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials.
A total of 30 players will be at the trials, which will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver, Colo., where the 12-member team will be chosen. Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.
Elliott is coming off a standout freshman season for the Tigers, averaging 13.6 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Detroit, Mich., native was named to the ACC’s All-Freshman team and earned one ACC Freshman of the Week nod during the season. Elliott turned in arguably her best game of the season in the ACC Tournament, scoring a career-high 25 points with seven rebounds and six steals as the Tigers beat Notre Dame for the second time in the 2020-21 season.
USA Women’s U19 Team will be coached this year by UCLA head coach Cori Close, while South Dakota State’s Aaron Johnston and Georgia’s Joni Taylor join the coaching staff as assistants.
