Gabby Elliott Invited to USA Basketball U19 Team Trials

Elliott is coming off a standout freshman season for the Tigers, averaging 13.6 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Detroit, Mich., native was named to the ACC’s All-Freshman team and earned one ACC Freshman of the Week nod during the season. Elliott turned in arguably her best game of the season in the ACC Tournament, scoring a career-high 25 points with seven rebounds and six steals as the Tigers beat Notre Dame for the second time in the 2020-21 season.