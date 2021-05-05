First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler weather Thursday & Friday, then warmer temps by Mother’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather in the Midlands. Then, our temperatures will warm up into your holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. An isolated shower or two could develop as a cold front moves through the state. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A couple of showers are possible late Thursday night as another front drops into the state.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· More storms return to your forecast early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies as a cold front moves through the Midlands. An isolated shower or two could develop for parts of the area, so keep that in mind. Rain chances are around 20% or less. Most areas, though, will get through the night dry. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.
A cold front will approach the area late Thursday into Friday, giving way to a couple of isolated showers, especially for some of our eastern communities and toward the Pee Dee. We’ll watch the forecast for you. For Friday, highs will again be in the mid 70s, but for most of the day, we’ll see mostly sunny skies.
This weekend is Mother’s Day Weekend!
On Saturday, we’ll see sunshine. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 70s. By Sunday, on Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Next week, grab your umbrella.
We’re tracking scattered showers and storms in your forecast Monday (40%). A few showers are possible Tuesday (30%). Scattered storms are also in your forecast Wednesday (40%).
Tonight: Clouds Around. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
