First Alert Forecast: Lower humidity today, wind picks up Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to feel great today! Highs in the mid 70s and much lower humidity levels.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temps reach the mid 70s today with mostly sunny skies.
· Winds pick up Friday with gusts around 25-30mph.
· Saturday is a little breezy with temps in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
· Mother’s Day will be warm with highs reaching upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.
· Humidity returns Monday, as does a chance of afternoon storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today looks to be gorgeous! Highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves east and cooler air filters in behind it. With that cooler air comes drier air too, so expect lower humidity throughout the day and into the weekend.
A strong trough pushes over the Carolinas tonight and will pick up our winds and bring a 20% chance of some showers around the midnight hour. Lows are in the low 50s and afternoon high temps will be in the mid 70s under a sunny sky.
The high pressure system moves south and provides warmer weather Saturday afternoon. But as it crosses over the south overnight into the morning Saturday we can expect temps in the upper 40s, a chilly start to the day. By the afternoon we rebound into the upper 70s.
We continue to warm up for Mother’s Day. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the upper 80s.
Humidity returns Monday. A short wave in the jet stream swings over and kicks off a 40% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Less Humid. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
