Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old

Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old
Tarren Yuschak (Source: Westlake police)
By Julia Bingel | May 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 4:20 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a woman for driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her 3-year-old child in the car.

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

According to callers, the woman then did a U-turn and started going the correct way.

One driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch.

Police said that driver was not injured.

Fairview Park police arrested Tarren Yuschak, 26, in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, her BAC was .165.

Fairview Park mom charged with OVI and child endangering.
Fairview Park mom charged with OVI and child endangering. (Source: Westlake police)

Officers also impounded her vehicle.

Yuschak is charged with OVI and child endangering.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.