Do you need help getting your kids to be more active?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How much exercise are your children getting? Federal guidelines call for kids to be physically active for 60 minutes per day, but many U.S. children are not achieving that.
The barriers to children’s physical activity have been somewhat challenging during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents, experts say you play a key role in insuring your children are physically active every day. But that’s hard for some of you. So a group at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health came up with a way to help your children.
The Children’s Physical Activity Research Group has a website guide with several resources that will help you help your kids.
Behind the project is Dr. Russ Pate, a longtime well-respected professor of exercise science at the university. He has been awarded countless awards for his work in fitness and sports. He also has won several high-profile road races, including an elite finish of 7th place in the 1975 Boston Marathon.
Aliya Abrams is helping lead this project as she completes her graduate degree at UofSC. Aliya is a 400 meter specialist on the USC Track Team, a member of the 4x400 relay team that won the NCAA championship a year ago, and she represented Guyana in the Rio Olympics. She currently has one of fastest 400 meter times in the US for the current season.
Abrams shared with us on WIS TV Midday how her passion for exercise to get more children physically active. Learn more about the Children’s Physical Activity Research Group at Children’s Physical Activity Research Group (CPARG) - Arnold School of Public Health | University of South Carolina
And find numerous resources for ideas on getting your kids moving at Parent Resources - Arnold School of Public Health | University of South Carolina
You can contact the Children’s Physical Activity Research Group at 921 Assembly Street, Suite 212 // Columbia, SC 29208.Or call 803-777-1023 or send an email to CGARGSPH@mailbox.sc.edu.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.