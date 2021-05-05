DHEC leadership not concerned about state vaccine supply with new federal allocation rules

“We’re awaiting clear guidance from the federal government in regard to its newly announced allocation plans, so we can’t say at this time what number of doses for our state the federal government would consider eligible for redistribution elsewhere. We will continue to keep enough vaccine in-state for making sure everyone who wants their shot has quick and easy access to the vaccine, as well as maintaining a reserve of 5,000 Moderna and Pfizer doses each at all times. As provided earlier, we will continue to pull down all Janssen doses currently available to the state.”