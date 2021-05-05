Chapin educator named 2022 SC Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has announced that Chapin High School English teacher Amy Carter is the 2022 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.
“Amy’s leadership in and outside her classroom, and dedication to her students have uniquely qualified her for this prestigious honor,” Superintendent Spearman said. “I look forward to seeing her represent South Carolina’s over 55,000 teachers as she advocates for the profession over the next year.”
In her 21 years of teaching, Amy says she has always sought to combine the language and writing of authors and students with the powerful collaboration tools that technology offers.
Amy explained that her teaching philosophy comes from Marianne Williamson’s urging to, “Let your light shine so that others may be granted permission to do the same.”
She said uses literature as a basis for genuine connection with students of all ability levels ranging from grades 9-12. She also uses that rapport to help them become readers, writers, and storytellers in their own right.
With a recent investment in the school’s Teacher Cadet program, Amy hopes to make an even greater impact as an advocate for public education by inspiring hopeful future educators that may one day become our colleagues.
As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Amy will receive $25,000 and a brand new BMW to drive during their one-year term as an education ambassador. She will also serve as the state spokesperson for educators, leads the State Teacher Forum, and also provides mentorship and training to other educators.
