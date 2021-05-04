Richland County deputies rescue dog trapped under shed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman says several deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are heroes after they rescued a dog trapped under a shed.
Gloria Fluker, 72, called the department for help when she realized her 12-year-old dog, Bear, was trapped under a storage shed in her yard.
Fluker told officials the dog had been stuck under the shed for over 24 hours and she could not pull him out because he weighs 115 pounds.
“All of the officers became a team working together for over an hour while reassuring me that they would get him,” Gloria said.
While deputies were able to locate Bear under the shed, there was not enough space underneath to pull him out.
Deputies then reached out to the Columbia Fire Department who responded with tools to pry up the floor of the shed.
Deputies and firefighters worked together to remove the floor and lift Bear to safety.
Gloria was very thankful to have Bear safely inside again. She explained that she has lived in the North Twenty One Terrace community in Columbia for a long time. She spent 32 years as a high school teacher, including 15 years at DJJ, and taught adult education classes at Manning Correctional Institution.
“It’s no secret that now is a difficult time to be a police officer but every day we’re reminded of why we do this job. This was one of those moments,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “I appreciate Ms. Fluker taking the time to contact me with praise for these deputies.”
