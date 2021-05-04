Police: Man hurt in Five Points shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say a man was injured in a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia on Tuesday.
Police were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Greene Street, near Harden Street.
Officers said one male was injured, but he is expected to survive.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video, the Columbia Police Department confirmed. A K-9 unit is also on the scene.
A WIS reporter who was in the area at the time of the shooting said customers were temporarily taken to the back of the Five Points’ Starbucks for their safety. A multitude of emergency vehicles were then seen rushing to the area.
CPD said property damage was also found. They are working to gather information about a possible suspect or suspects.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.