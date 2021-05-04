Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her Five Points home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting her.
Robert Drayton, 39, has been charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery, kidnapping, and burglary.
The incident occurred at a home on the 2000 block of Greene Street in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia.
The victim sought medical attention after she was assaulted, officers said.
Drayton was taken into custody at approximately 6 p.m. with assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshal Task Force members.
