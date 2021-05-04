41 neglected dogs removed from training business in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has removed 41 dogs they say were neglected from a training business in Kershaw County.
Deputies say they executed a consensual search of the property located on Bradley Road in Camden.
During the search, 41 dogs were found to be living in unacceptable conditions.
Officials say the heath conditions of each dog varied.
Each animal has been returned to its owners, according to reports. They are all safe and are being treated as needed.
Kershaw County Animal Control has charged the owner of the business in connection with each dog.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Kershaw County Animal Control, is continuing to investigate.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.