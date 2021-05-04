COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day! It’s a day for honoring those hardworking teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make in all of our lives.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - 20% off orders at participating locations for Teacher Appreciation Week
- Insomnia Cookies - All teachers & school-staff (preschool, K-12, higher ed., etc.) and all nurses get 1 FREE 6-pack w/any in-store purchase OR 1 FREE cookie
- Ruby Tuesday - Educators can enjoy a free Garden Bar entree or Cheeseburger with fries or tots today for National Teacher’s Day with school ID
- Sonic Drive-In - Use promo code TEACHERS at checkout online or in the SONIC App to unlock a free Large Drink or Slush with any purchase from May 2 to May 9
- Zaxby’s - BOGO Big Zax Snak Meal on May 6th when school ID is shown
