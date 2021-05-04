THE INVESTIGATORS: Port Allen police officer placed on unpaid leave after allegedly using stun gun on handcuffed 67-year-old

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen officer Nolan Dehon III has been placed on unpaid leave, days after the 9News Investigators exposed an attack he allegedly carried out against a 67-year-old man in police custody.
The Port Allen City Council voted unanimously to delay a hearing to decide the officer’s fate during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, April 14. In exchange, the officer has agreed to forego his pay until the matter is decided. Victor Woods, the officer’s attorney said he’s thankful the council has given him time to be brought up to speed on the case.
“We’re very appreciative of the council giving us an opportunity to review the following information regarding this matter,” said Woods. “I understand that the city wants to move expeditiously on this matter but also does officer Dehon. He would like to resolve this matter also.”
According to arrest records obtained by the 9News Investigators, Dehon allegedly used his taser on a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit at the time. The man ended up having to be rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged attack that sent 50,000 volts of electricity pulsing into his body. The man was tased two times within a 10-second time frame before being taken to the Port Allen Police Department.
The man had to be taken to the hospital following the encounter with officer Dehon. The officer’s attorney said he’s grateful the council agreed to give them more time given how quickly the case is moving forward.
“Officer Dehon received notice of the termination hearing on April 12th. He immediately contacted me on April 13th and we’re here today on April 14th for the hearing,” Woods added.
The encounter was captured on Dehon’s body camera and the camera worn by another Port Allen officer who responded to the scene. It’s unclear if and when that video will be made public but the 9News Investigators has requested a copy of the video.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Dehon’s attorney if he has seen the body camera video from the encounter.
“I have not seen the video and that’s one reason why we’re asking for this particular continuance to see what is available for me to review in preparation for the hearing,” Woods replied.
It’s unclear if the officer will face any criminal charges in the matter.
The hearing to decide his fate with the agency has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 5.
