FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms this evening, a few showers on Wednesday, then cooler temps by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more storms this evening and part of your Tuesday night. However, quieter weather is on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and storms are possible (50%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
· Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday. For now, rain chances are around 20-30%. We’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be gusty!
· Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday with highs near 80.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and even warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve seen several severe thunderstorms on this First Alert Tuesday. In fact, there have been several reports of high wind gusts in the Midlands today.
As we move through your Tuesday night, continue to be alert. A cold front will continue moving eastward tonight with a lot of warm, moist flow ahead of it. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible here and there. Rain chances are around 50%. Once we lose the heating of the day, rain chances will diminish, especially overnight, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
The cold front will pass through the Midlands Wednesday. While we’re not expecting a lot of rain, a few showers and/or storms are possible. Right now, rain chances are around 20-30%. It will be another warm one with highs in the mid 80s. Our winds will also be gusty. Wind gusts could rise to 25-30 mph through the day.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, then mostly sunny skies on Friday.
This weekend is Mother’s Day Weekend! On Saturday, we’ll see sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. By Sunday, on Mother’s Day, highs will be in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
A few more showers and storms are possible next week.
First Alert Night: Clouds Around. Scattered Showers Possible (50%). A Few Storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs near 80.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.