FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms this evening, a few showers on Wednesday, then cooler temps by Thursday

As we move through your Tuesday night, continue to be alert. A cold front will continue moving eastward tonight with a lot of warm, moist flow ahead of it. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible here and there. Rain chances are around 50%. Once we lose the heating of the day, rain chances will diminish, especially overnight, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.