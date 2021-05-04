FIRST ALERT: Breezy showers today, then cooler and drier air Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect some shower today and some breezy winds with gusts up to 25mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· 30% chance of some showers today with breezy winds up to 25mph.
· Refreshing weather comes in Thursday with cooler and drier air.
· Expect mid 70s both Thursday and Friday.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday with highs near 78.
· Mother’s Day Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and even warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A strong cold front presses east into our region today and will bring clouds and breezy winds with gusts up to 25mph today. It also brings a 30% chance of some isolated showers throughout the day. High temperatures are in the mid 80s, as the cooler air behind the front remains to our west.
That cooler air filters in tonight and our temperatures are cooler with upper 50s for lows Thursday morning. By the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. High pressure is building into the region.
Friday is just a little bit cooler. Lows are around 55 and highs reach to 74. High pressure sticks with us.
Saturday morning we are down to 48! With calm winds and clear skies expect a cool morning. Then Highs reach the upper 70s by the afternoon.
Mother’s Day is going to be warm, southern flow returns and the humidity increases a little too. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 80s.
That humidity and a shortwave in the jet stream brings a 30% chance of showers and storms Monday afternoon. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Refreshing. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs near 78.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
