EF2 tornado hit Abbeville and Greenwood counties, NWS says

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An EF2 tornado hit two Upstate counties Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was on the ground for nearly 30 miles and for nearly an hour between Abbeville and Greenwood counties, NWS said.
According to NWS, the tornado reached speeds of up to 125 mph.
The tornado damaged buildings and toppled trees from Harpers Ferry Road, southwest of Lowndesville to just east of Highway 25 in Greenwood County.
A person was injured as he was blown off his back porch, NWS said.
Monday morning the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Elberton, Georgia.
A Greenwood County woman believes she drove through the tornado on Monday.
