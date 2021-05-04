Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing multiple charges connected to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Aiken last month.
Reggie Jones, 21, was charged on Monday with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling according to arrest records.
On April 25 at approximately 12:23 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a report of shots fired in the area of Barnwell Avenue NE and Kershaw Street NE, an incident report states.
The victim, 18-year-old Joseph J. Copeland, was taken to Aiken Regional Hospital by another teen after the two were shot at as they sat in a vehicle outside of an apartment complex in the area.
Copeland was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He reportedly suffered at least one gunshot wound, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported. His body was autopsied on April 26.
Jones was located on Monday and arrested without incident, authorities report. Aiken Public Safety was assisted in the apprehension by South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms RAGE Task Force.
Jones is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.
While an arrest has been made, the investigation into the incident continues, Aiken Public Safety reports. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
