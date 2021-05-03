Vigil held for 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Although weather got in the way of a planned outdoor public vigil for 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep, loved ones still gathered for a small private ceremony to celebrate the teen’s life Monday evening.
Amenhotep was kidnapped and shot to death on April 5, officials said. She was reported missing that day, but her body was not found until April 28.
RELATED STORIES:
WIS spoke with Sanaa’s mother ahead of the vigil. She said her daughter “always came in peace.”
When it comes to her daughter getting justice, her mother said “the law will have its day, and if God be who he is, so will Sanaa.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the teen’s family should contact Revealing Word Ministries in Blythewood.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.