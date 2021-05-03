Sumter woman arrested for drug possession, falsifying police report

Danielle Yackeschi (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene | May 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 6:51 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection with falsifying a police report and possession of drugs.

Danielle Yackeschi, 38, has been charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, and possession of narcotics in schedule I/II.

On May 1, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Yackeschi’s vehicle on North Main Street. Officials say Yackeschi was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

Yackeschi was found to be in possession of a crystal-like substance called “ice” and another substance suspected to be heroin, according to arrest warrants.

The outstanding warrant stemmed from a false report Yackeschi filed about a carjacking at a motel on March 29. An investigation revealed that the incident was false.

Yackeschi is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

