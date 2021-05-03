Sumter woman arrested for drug possession, falsifying police report

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection with falsifying a police report and possession of drugs.
Danielle Yackeschi, 38, has been charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, and possession of narcotics in schedule I/II.
On May 1, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Yackeschi’s vehicle on North Main Street. Officials say Yackeschi was wanted for an outstanding warrant.
Yackeschi was found to be in possession of a crystal-like substance called “ice” and another substance suspected to be heroin, according to arrest warrants.
The outstanding warrant stemmed from a false report Yackeschi filed about a carjacking at a motel on March 29. An investigation revealed that the incident was false.
Yackeschi is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
