RCSD investigating shooting at club on Broad River
(Source: WVUE)
By Jazmine Greene | May 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 3:55 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a club on Broad River over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on May 2.

Officials say they heard shots being fired from the Hookah on the River. As deputies ran toward the scene they saw a large crowd of people running away from the area.

An investigation revealed that a security guard at the club was hit in the upper body by a bullet and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooter, however, has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

