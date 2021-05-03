RCSD investigating shooting at club on Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a club on Broad River over the weekend.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on May 2.
Officials say they heard shots being fired from the Hookah on the River. As deputies ran toward the scene they saw a large crowd of people running away from the area.
An investigation revealed that a security guard at the club was hit in the upper body by a bullet and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The shooter, however, has not been identified.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
