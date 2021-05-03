Police look to identify man who allegedly exposed himself to clerk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Congaree Police Department are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say exposed himself to a gas station clerk.
According to deputies, the suspect entered the Citgo gas station and exposed himself to the clerk several times before leaving in a white Ford Fusion.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to email dalonzo@southcongaree.org or you can call the South Congaree Police Department Dispatch at 803-785-2521.
