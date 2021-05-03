Police look to identify man who allegedly exposed himself to clerk

Police look to identify man who allegedly exposed himself to clerk
Deputies say he entered Citgo and exposed himself to the clerk several times. (Source: South Congaree Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:54 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Congaree Police Department are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say exposed himself to a gas station clerk.

According to deputies, the suspect entered the Citgo gas station and exposed himself to the clerk several times before leaving in a white Ford Fusion.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to email dalonzo@southcongaree.org or you can call the South Congaree Police Department Dispatch at 803-785-2521.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.