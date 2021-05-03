One injured in shooting on Mellowood Drive, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Mellowood Drive.
On April 24, deputies received reports about a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
The victim told deputies that he was standing in the yard of the home when a vehicle drove by slowly and someone fired shots out the window
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment before being released.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
