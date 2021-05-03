Midlands Gives kicks off Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of non-profit organizations across the Midlands are participating in this year’s annual non-profit giving blitz known as Midlands Gives.
In 2020 Midlands Gives raised more the $3.3 million dollars for non-profits in the region. Since it began in 2014, $12.6 million has been raised helping these organizations amplify their impact, administer vital public services, and boost the quality of life in the Midlands.
This year takes on special significance given then strain the global pandemic has put on many non-profit organizations. According to the Central Carolina Community Foundation, citing a March 2021 survey by Together SC, nearly 2/3 of our state’s nonprofits indicated they will only survive half a year without additional funding.
“The pandemic has forced many local nonprofits to expand or redesign their services while dealing with reduced revenue. They have displayed remarkable resilience, and the dollars they received from our community during Midlands Gives 2020 contributed to their resilience. Although we are at a turning point in the pandemic, the nonprofits that have served us well this year still need our ongoing support and partnership, " said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
The 18-hour, online giving challenge begins Tuesday, May 4th at 6 a.m. ending at 11:59 p.m. Gifts will support nonprofits that provide critical services in health, arts and culture, human services and more. For a list of participating non-profits and more information on rules, prizes, and giveaways or to donate, visit www.MidlandsGives.org.
