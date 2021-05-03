Midlands Gives kicks off Tuesday

“The pandemic has forced many local nonprofits to expand or redesign their services while dealing with reduced revenue. They have displayed remarkable resilience, and the dollars they received from our community during Midlands Gives 2020 contributed to their resilience. Although we are at a turning point in the pandemic, the nonprofits that have served us well this year still need our ongoing support and partnership, " said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.