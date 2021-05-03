Grice Named National & ACC Player-of-the-Week

On Friday, Grice tied a school record with three home runs and totaled eight RBIs, the most by a Tiger since 2006. On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a solo homer in the eighth inning that broke a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win. On Sunday, he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks.