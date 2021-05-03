Gamecocks Headed to 26th Consecutive NCAA Tournament

The Gamecocks had a remarkable turnaround to their 2021 campaign, as following a pair of road losses to Tennessee and Georgia, the squad stood just 4-9 overall and 1-5 in the SEC. In danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament, South Carolina regrouped the following weekend and won six matches in a row to get back over .500 for the season and grab the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament. In winning eight of its past 10 matches, South Carolina has defeated a team with a higher ranking than it seven times.