FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon/evening

We’ve got another round of thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Right now chances are around 60% of seeing storms develop late this afternoon and moving through the Midlands throughout the evening hours. We’ve posted an alert day for this very reason as hail, high winds, and heavy rain are possible once again. There’s a slight risk (level 2) of severe weather for our southern and western counties around Calhoun, Orangeburg, Saluda, and Lexington. Northern Counties are under a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1). Models have the rain beginning around Newberry County around 4-6pm and moving through the Columbia Area around 6-9pm. A short wave trough is to our west and will swing north and east bringing our chances of rain this evening.