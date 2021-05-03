FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon/evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more strong to severe storms in your First Alert Forecast this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day.
· Strong to severe storms are possible today, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 60%. Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Cooler and drier weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday with highs near 80.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and even warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got another round of thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Right now chances are around 60% of seeing storms develop late this afternoon and moving through the Midlands throughout the evening hours. We’ve posted an alert day for this very reason as hail, high winds, and heavy rain are possible once again. There’s a slight risk (level 2) of severe weather for our southern and western counties around Calhoun, Orangeburg, Saluda, and Lexington. Northern Counties are under a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1). Models have the rain beginning around Newberry County around 4-6pm and moving through the Columbia Area around 6-9pm. A short wave trough is to our west and will swing north and east bringing our chances of rain this evening.
A cold front approaches Wednesday. Before it gets here temps are warm, in the mid 60s to start and highs reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. The wind picks up out of the west with gusts up to 25mph. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms in the afternoon as the front passes.
Drier and cooler air filters in overnight into Thursday. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 50s and highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies.
There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure dominates our weather Friday. morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs are once again right around 77.
Saturday looks fantastic as well. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 80s. We have plenty of sunshine!
For Mother’s Day we warm up into the upper 80s! Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.
First Alert Night: Clouds Around. Showers & Storms Early (50%). Low temperatures in the 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Even Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs near 80.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs around 90.
