FIRST ALERT: More strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more strong to severe storms in your First Alert Forecast for Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and storms are possible early (50%). Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day.
· Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 60%. Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday. For now, rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday with highs near 80.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and even warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve seen several severe thunderstorms on this First Alert Monday. In fact, there have been several reports of downed trees and large hail in the Midlands today.
As we move through your Monday night, it’s a First Alert, especially for the early part of the night. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible here and there. Rain chances are around 50%. Once we lose the heating of the day, rain chances will diminish, especially overnight, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day!
A cold front will continue working its way toward the Palmetto State from the west. Ahead of the front, we’ll continue to see more heat and humidity in the Midlands, giving way to more scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe.
As of this writing, most of the Midlands is under a Level 1 or Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. Storms are most likely here and there by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 60%. Let’s watch out for heavy rain, gusty winds and hail again. We’ll track the storms closely for you on Tuesday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A few showers and/or storms are possible Wednesday. Right now, rain chances are around 30%. It will be another warm one with highs in the mid 80s. We’re expecting gusty winds on Wednesday with gusts to 20-25 mph.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, then mostly sunny skies on Friday.
This weekend is Mother’s Day Weekend! On Saturday, we’ll see sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. By Sunday, on Mother’s Day, highs will be in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Night: Clouds Around. Showers & Storms Early (50%). Low temperatures in the 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Even Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs near 80.
Mother’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs around 90.
