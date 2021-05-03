FBI assisting in search for Virginia toddler believed to be in extreme danger

FBI assisting in search for Virginia toddler believed to be in extreme danger
The FBI is helping our law enforcement partners search for 2-year-old Noah Trout. (Source: Giles County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 3, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:27 AM

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WIS) - An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of Noah Gabriel Trout by Virginia State Police, who say the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Noah has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 2-foot-9 inches and weighs approximately 33 pounds. Officials say he was abducted from a church nursery on Sunday.

According to the FBI, a female suspect abducted Noah from the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead. Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office say the woman left with the toddler in a dark van or SUV.

The suspect is possibly wearing a black beanie, black tennis shoes, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Noah is possibly with a male and female on the way to West Virginia in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference regarding the Noah Trout case outside the front doors of our office at 11:30 a.m..

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Noah was last seen wearing a shirt similar to the one below, except in royal blue.

Officials say Noah's shirt is similar to this one, except in royal blue.
Officials say Noah’s shirt is similar to this one, except in royal blue. (Source: Giles County Sheriff’s Office)

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office released a tipline for anyone with helpful tips to be able to remain anonymous and contact: 540-696-6013.

