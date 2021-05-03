Aiken Co. Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by vehicle on Pine Log Rd

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Pine Log Road.
The accident occurred on May 1 shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Officials say 51-year-old Tonya Hood was walking across Pine Log Road when she struck by a vehicle.
Hood was transported from the scene to Augusta University Medical Center where she later died.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene until the authorities arrived.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.
