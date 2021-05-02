Seven Gamecocks Join NFL Rosters

Jaycee Horn was the first Gamecock off the board. The junior cornerback was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the first round with the eighth pick overall. He was the first defensive player selected in the draft. Horn became the 15th Gamecock to be taken in the first round of the draft and the 10th since 2000. He is the fifth-highest Gamecock selected behind George Rogers (1), Jadeveon Clowney (1), Sterling Sharpe (7) and Troy Williamson (7).