Memorial set for Columbia teen who was kidnapped, murdered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An outdoor memorial service for 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep will happen Monday evening.
Amenhotep was kidnapped and shot to death on April 5, officials said. She was reported missing that day, but her body was not found until April 28.
The Columbia teen was a freshman at Richland Northeast High School. The news of her death has shocked and saddened the community.
Now, the public is invited to a memorial service and candlelight vigil to honor Amenhotep’s life.
The memorial will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park located at 100 Alvina Hagood Cir. in Blythewood.
Those who attend are asked to bring a candle and a white balloon.
Anyone wishing to donate to the teen’s family should contact Revealing Word Ministries in Blythewood.
Three teens now face murder charges in Amenhotep’s death. Read the latest by clicking or tapping here.
