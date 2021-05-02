FIRST ALERT - Soggy and unsettled weather will arrive Monday and continue for most of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Expect clouds to dominate today with highs in the mid 80s
- Storms arrive Monday, with gusty winds and downpours expected
- Rian and shower chances will continue Tuesday - Thursday
- Cooler weather arrives to end the week and start the weekend
First Alert Weather Summary
Monday, A front will move in from the west and bring areas of rain and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances at around 40%. Rain totals are expected to stay at or below a half inch in most areas.
After the system clears out there will be another cool snap of the season with lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s leading into Mother’s Day weekend.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Showers and Storms, with gusty winds 50% Chance . Highs in the low 80s
Tuesday: 40% Chance for showers and storms with highs near 90.
Wednesday: Storms Around. 40% Chance. Highs in the low 80s.
